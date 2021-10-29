 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

SK Materials shareholders approve merger with SK Inc.

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 29, 2021 - 14:32       Updated : Oct 29, 2021 - 14:32
SK Materials Co.'s headquarters in Yeongju, 230 kilometers southeast of Seoul, is seen in this photo provided by the company. (SK Materials Co.)
SK Materials Co.'s headquarters in Yeongju, 230 kilometers southeast of Seoul, is seen in this photo provided by the company. (SK Materials Co.)
Shareholders of SK Materials Co., a semiconductor and display materials arm under SK Group, on Friday approved a plan to merge with its parent company, SK Inc., paving the way for the latter to bolster investment in new growth drivers, including battery materials.

The merger approval, released in a regulatory filing, came about two months after the two companies announced the decision made by the companies' boards for SK Inc., the investment and holding company of South Korea's No. 3 conglomerate, to absorb SK Materials.

SK Inc. is also due to hold a board of directors meeting later in the day to approve the takeover. The merger process will be completed by early next month.

Under the merger plan, SK Materials will be split into two entities -- investment and business, and SK Inc. will absorb the investment unit and turn the business part into its wholly owned subsidiary. Currently, SK Inc. holds a 49.1 percent stake in SK Materials.

SK Materials shareholders will receive 1.58 shares of SK Inc. stock for each SK Materials share they have.

SK Inc. said the restructuring will create synergy by combining its investment expertise and SK Materials' business competence in the semiconductor and battery materials sector, and also promote shareholder value.

SK Materials was created in 2016 after SK Inc. acquired OCI Materials, a local manufacturer of special gases used in chipmaking, LCD and solar panels. Its main industrial gas product is used in the cleaning processes in the manufacturing of semiconductors and display panels.

In recent months, SK Materials has been expanding its portfolio into the battery materials business -- one of SK Inc.'s core investment areas. In July, SK Materials said it was teaming up with a US battery materials producer to build a lithium-ion battery material factory in South Korea.

SK Inc. has unveiled a 5.1 trillion-won ($4.35 billion) investment plan to expand its foothold in the advanced materials sector by 2025, with a focus on semiconductors and battery materials. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114