Business

SK hynix acquires Key Foundry for W575.8b

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Oct 29, 2021 - 15:57       Updated : Oct 29, 2021 - 16:00
SK hynix Vice Chairman Park Jung-ho (SK hynix)
SK hynix Vice Chairman Park Jung-ho (SK hynix)
SK hynix said Friday the chipmaker inked a deal to acquire a 100 percent stake in domestic foundry firm Key Foundry for 575.8 billion won ($492.55 million).

Key Foundry, based in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, is a foundry-specialized firm producing chips for its customers using 8-inch wafers.

It can produce non-memory products such as power management ICs, display driver ICs and microcontroller units.

“The acquisition of Key Foundry is expected to contribute to doubling SK hynix’s foundry capacity,” the company said in a press release. “SK hynix will raise its capability for system-on-chips and make efforts to help stabilize the global chips shortages and support the domestic fabless industry.”

In May, when the government announced the K-semiconductor strategy plan to strengthen the chip industry’s ecosystem, SK hynix Vice Chairman Park Jung-ho announced the chipmaker’s plan to expand 8-inch wafer foundry capacity and said the company was considering various options, including mergers and acquisitions.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
