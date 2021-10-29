[Video] Jung Sung-ha after 16 years

When Sungha Jung’s dad taught his 9-year-old son to play a basic C chord on the guitar, he didn’t expect that his son would soon be performing with global pop star Jason Mraz and guitar virtuosos Tommy Emmanuel and Kotaro Oshio.



From ‘legendary guitarist’ to ‘the first Korean YouTuber with 1 million subscribers,’ Sungha is known for his unique journey as a guitarist and YouTuber.



From behind the scene stories to future plans, we caught up with Sungha who recently returned from his military service.

Sungha played a few songs for Konnect viewers, including his upcoming song!

00:00 Highlights

01:19 Pirates of the Caribbean

02:27 The first time he played the guitar

03:11 Playing the guitar with his wrist?!

04:30 How Jung started YouTube

07:06 How many guitars does Jung have?

07:58 Favorite collaboration?

09:41 Jung, 10 yrs. ago and now

10:11 Being a guitarist with most subscribers

11:39 Secret behind consistency

13:24 Jung's recent works

16:05 ‘Dreaming’, unreleased song

19:34 What are fans to you?

21:06 Playing a game with the legendary guitarist

26:29 Message to fans

27:21 ‘Flaming’

29:11 Jung show what guitar really is!