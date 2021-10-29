 Back To Top
National

US state of Georgia hails SKC's substrate plant investment

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 29, 2021 - 09:47       Updated : Oct 29, 2021 - 09:47
ATLANTA -- The US state of Georgia on Thursday welcomed SKC Co.'s decision to build a glass-based substrate plant there, saying it would help create jobs.

Hailing SKC's decision as an unprecedented big project, Georgia Gov. Brian P. Kemp tweeted that it would help create more jobs and shows the state is one of the supply chain hubs in America.

"400 new jobs coming to Covington, GA via SKC's $473M investment to manufacture glass-based substrates for semiconductor chips," Kemp said. "This new venture will keep us at the forefront of addressing one of our nation's most pressing supply chain roadblocks."

The board of SKC, a chemical unit of South Korean conglomerate SK Group, decided Thursday to invest $80 million to construct a glass substrate manufacturing plant in Covington, GA.

SKC said the rest of the investments will come from its partner companies, without elaborating.

SKC said its high-powered glass substrate, a next-generation material in the field of semiconductor packing, can improve the performance of computer chip sets and the efficiency of electricity. (Yonhap)
