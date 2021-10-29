SK Innovation turns to black in Q3

SK headquarters in Jongno-gu, Seoul (Yonhap)

SK Innovation Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 511 billion won ($436.6 million), shifting from a loss of 16.1 billion won a year earlier.



Operating profit for the July-September period was 618.5 billion, compared with a loss of 53.6 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 48.1 percent to 12.3 trillion won.



The operating profit was 30.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available. (Yonhap)