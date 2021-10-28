[Graphic News] Portion of ranking female public officials hits high of nearly 10%

The portion of high-level female public officials has reached a record-high level of nearly 10 percent this year, a government report showed.
According to the 2021 report released by the Ministry of Personnel Management, the ratio of women among ranking civil servants at the central government’s ministries and agencies stood at 9.3 percent as of the first half of this year.
The number marks yet another record high after the corresponding ratio hit 8.5 percent, or 132 women, for 2020 and 7.9 percent, or 122 women, the previous year, both of which were also new highs at the time.
In particular, the ratio of women at the director level at the central government bodies, which is equivalent to entry level in the managerial hierarchy at private companies, came to 22.8 percent last year, up 2 percentage points from a year earlier. (Yonhap)
