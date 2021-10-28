 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Shinsegae Group vice chairman buys $19.2 million Beverly Hills mansion: report

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Oct 28, 2021 - 16:27       Updated : Oct 28, 2021 - 16:27
(Realtor.com)
(Realtor.com)
Shinsegae Group heir and vice chairman Chung Yong-jin has reportedly purchased a mansion worth 22.5 billion won ($19.2 million) in Beverly Hills, California.

According to online US real estate media outlet Dirt, Chung has “purchased a lavish home in the affluent Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills.”

The seller was Aan Sinanta, an Indonesian coal mining tycoon, who paid $12.6 million for the property back in 2012, the website reported.

The gated property, which was built in 2012, has over a half-acre of land and features six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms as part of the 11,000 square feet living space.

Other luxury features of the mansion includes a wood-paneled office, a movie theater, a temperature-controlled wine cellar with a tasting area, as well as a family room with a fireplace, a walk-in bar, a gym and a sauna.

Chung, who is the only son of Lee Myung-hee, chairwoman of Shinsegae Group, is also famous for his outgoing personality on social media.

Earlier this year, the retail giant acquired a professional baseball club previously owned by SK Group to boost the marketing of its brand.

Shinsegae Group boasts multiple subsidiaries including supermarket chain Emart, coffeehouse chain Starbucks Korea and shopping mall complex Starfield.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114