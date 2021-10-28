Korea offering COVID-19 booster to people age 50 and up, J&J recipients

People aged 50 and older, anyone who received Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, medically vulnerable people and those deemed essential workers will receive COVID-19 “booster” vaccinations beginning the second week of November, the national health protection agency said Thursday.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said COVID-19 boosters, which are being offered in order of priority by its panel of immunization experts, will eventually become available to everyone in the country.
Booster vaccinations are given between six to eight months after the primary two-dose series, with an mRNA-type vaccine made either by Pfizer or Moderna, according to the agency recommendations. Pfizer’s vaccine is 30 micograms per dose, and so is its booster. Moderna’s booster, on the other hand, is half of the dosage of its original 100 micrograms.
People who were initially vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer or Moderna’s vaccines are recommended to receive a third dose of the same vaccine. No AstraZenca vaccine is available as a booster.
For who got Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, the minimum wait-time until the added dose is two months. Johnson & Johnson recipients who are older than 29 years have the option of following up on the single-dose vaccine with a second of the same, or an mRNA one.
People who got vaccines that are not approved by Korean drug regulators but by the World Health Organization can still receive an mRNA booster if they are eligible.
The reservations for the additional dose for the newly eligible groups will open Nov. 1, and will be administered from later that month through the end of the year.
According to agency estimates, there are about 320,000 people in their 50s who have been fully vaccinated for six months or longer, and can boost up their protection with another dose. Some 1.4 million people got Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine at least two months ago.
Clinically vulnerable people with conditions such as diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic renal failure, chronic hepatitis B, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s can get booster doses.
Essential occupations qualifying for a booster include first responders, health care workers on non-COVID-19-related duties, child care workers, firefighters, soldiers and the police.
Earlier this month, front-line health care workers, residents of communal establishments and people in their 60s and older became the first to be invited for an extra round of vaccination.
Since the vaccine campaign launched late February, 72 percent of 51 million people in Korea have become fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to official statistics posted Thursday. Previously, public health authorities set a full vaccination rate of 70 percent as the threshold for opening up the country.
From next week, Korea is entering the first of its three-phase return to normal, by lifting nightly curfews on some businesses and other social distancing requirements.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)