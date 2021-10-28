 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

0.1 percent of companies account for 51.3% of output: data

By Hong Yoo
Published : Oct 28, 2021 - 16:21       Updated : Oct 28, 2021 - 17:32
99.9% of domestic enterprises were SMEs, employing 82.7% of the country’s total employed population as of 2019. (Ministry of SMEs and Startups)
99.9% of domestic enterprises were SMEs, employing 82.7% of the country’s total employed population as of 2019. (Ministry of SMEs and Startups)
Big companies account for just 0.1 percent of all businesses in South Korea, but they generate 51.3 percent of total output, a report showed Thursday.

According to data from the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, 99.9 percent of domestic enterprises were small and medium sized ones, employing 82.7 percent of the country’s total employed population as of 2019.

Compared to a year earlier, the number of SMEs rose 3.8 percent to 6.89 million.

The number of employees in SMEs increased by 2 percent to more than 17.44 million on-year.

Their combined sales stood at around 2,732.1 trillion won ($2.33 trillion), up 2.6 percent from 2018. They make up 48.7 percent of total sales of domestic companies.

Wholesale and retail businesses were the majority among SMEs with more than 1.66 million of them, followed by more than 1.17 million real estate businesses and 815,000 hospitality businesses.

SMEs in the manufacturing sector had the biggest number of workers with 3.39 million workers, followed by wholesale and retail business with around 3.29 million, and hospitality businesses with 1.83 million workers.

Wholesale and retail businesses made the highest sales with more than 910 trillion won, followed by manufacturing businesses with 750 trillion won, and construction with 307 trillion won.

More than half of all SMEs were clustered in the metropolitan areas of Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province.

By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114