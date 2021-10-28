Four-day workweek again surfaces as key campaign vows

The ruling party's presidential nominee is reviewing whether to include a four-day workweek as a major campaign promise, sparking debate as to whether the pledge is realistic for South Korea.
Former Gyeonggi Province Gov. Lee Jae-myung, presidential nominee for the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, said in an interview with JTBC that he is contemplating to promise bringing a four-day workweek in a step-by-step manner to improve welfare and employment for Korean workers.
"Introducing a four-day workweek is something that eventually has to be done to promote humanitarian life and shorter work hours," Lee said during the interview Wednesday.
"It would be a long-term project, but we need to put efforts to implement this soon to keep pace with the fourth industrial revolution."
Under Lee's vision, South Korea can introduce the system to create more jobs and cut the number of work hours for laborers, which is one of the longest in the world among advanced nations. As of 2019, South Korea had the second-longest work hours among OECD member nations of 1,967 hours a year.
Lee hopes the private sector will be motivated to hire more employees if work hours are limited as a whole. His vision also is seen as a way to overcome his weakness in polls among young voters in their 20s and 30s who are seen as putting more value on work-life balance.
The four-day workweek vision is also in line with his focus on increasing state-run welfare programs. He has vowed to introduce universal basic income and basic housing programs as campaign promises.
He started a test run in September by introducing a 35-hour workweek for Korea Gyeonggi Corporation, a networking firm partly owned by the provincial government. No results from the test run are available yet.
Although he is not the first presidential candidate to speak of a four-day workweek, Lee is one of the front-runners for next year's presidential election.
Rep. Sim Sang-jung with minor left-wing Justice Party had introduced four-day workweek as her first campaign promise as a presidential contender last month as a means to follow the global trend of cutting work hours.
Lee's comments made Wednesday immediately drew criticism from the opposition bloc, which worries the program could negatively impact the business environment for local firms, cut wage levels and result in job losses.
"If the sweet mask of four-day workweek is removed, we will see how the program will cut wages and the number of jobs due to negative impact on the business environment," main opposition People Power Party Chairman Lee Jun-seok said in a party meeting Thursday.
"It seems that Lee is directly succeeding the economic incapability of the Moon Jae-in administration that has pushed for economically nonsensical policies, making up for loopholes in its theories with help of flatterers and arguing for possibility on impossible with rigged statistics."
A four-day workweek has been the subject of discussion for years, but has only gained traction in the past several years with several companies here committing test runs and cutting work hours as unique benefits aimed at improving recruitment, retention and efficiency.
SK Group since 2019 has allowed some of its affiliates' employees to work four days a week every other week, and Woowa Brothers, operator of food delivery app Baemin, effectively offers a 4.5-day workweek by letting employees take Monday mornings off.
The idea was hot enough to come up as debate topics and campaign vows for politicians, the latest of which took place during the Seoul mayoral by-election in April.
Former SMEs Minister Park Young-sun had expressed interest in bringing in a 4.5-day workweek for Seoul citizens in her unsuccessful run for Seoul mayor, as did Rep. Cho Jung-hoon of the minor anti-establishment political party Transition Korea in his failed bid for the same post in December.
"Almost all corporations, including those from Korea, saw their productivity rates rise 20 percent (after transitioning to a four-day workweek schedule)," Cho said in a radio interview February, citing a research paper.
"We would be providing a number of tax incentives and consultative work to motivate small and medium-sized companies considering the transition."
The public is generally in favor of the idea, as seen from recent surveys.
According to a survey of 4,155 job seekers by human resources service firm Saramin, 83.6 percent of respondents said they positively view introducing a four-day work week, citing better work-life balance, higher productivity, improved health and economic growth from more holidays.
But the idea has faced criticism for being too unrealistic and abrupt for South Korea, which is already struggling to fully institutionalize a 52-hour maximum workweek system introduced by the current government.
Industrial experts have warned that abruptly introducing it could cause unwanted turbulence in the labor market, cutting wages and forcing employees to find additional wage-earning opportunities, which could undermine the productivity rate for employees and firms alike.
They add shorter workdays could also take away employment chances for those in need, as more people would prefer to commit to two jobs simultaneously.
A growing number of people are already inclined to take on two jobs at the same time, partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic reducing their incomes.
According to a survey on 1,460 workers by FindJob in April, 76.8 percent of respondents said they are willing to commit to two jobs for more income, with many of them preferring to take on a part-time job in addition to their full-time gig.
