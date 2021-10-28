[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Halloween dessert at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul
In the spirit of Halloween, Four Seasons Hotel Seoul is offering Halloween desserts and children’s programs in October.
A Halloween dessert made by executive pastry chef Alexandre Chersouly is available until Sunday at the hotel’s lobby lounge, Maru, and at the cafe Confections by Four Seasons.
The eye-catching bat-shaped dessert features crunchy hazelnut, smooth chocolate sponge cake, and creamy pumpkin and chocolate mousse. It fills up your mouth and tingles all five senses. The price starts at 14,000 won.
Halloween cocktails at Fairmont Ambassador Seoul
Fairmont Ambassador Seoul is holding a Golden Halloween Week promotion at its 29th-floor rooftop bar, M29. During Golden Halloween Week, the hotel’s head bartender will present four unforgettable “fallen angel” cocktails: Angel’s Share, Luciel, Devil’s Own and Lucifer. This promotion runs through Sunday and prices range from 22,000 won to 30,000 won (tax included). Guests in gold outfits can receive one of the four drinks for free.
Grand Josun Jeju launches ‘Tasty Moment’ package
Grand Josun Jeju is offering its “Tasty Moment” package until Nov. 30, showcasing its signature buffet restaurant, Aria, with more than 130 dishes prepared with fresh seasonal ingredients.
The package comprises a two-night stay, breakfast for two on both days and one dinner for two at Aria.
Guests will receive two bottles of Grand Josun J Lager if they use Aria’s dinner service.
The package costs 460,000 won, plus a 10 percent tax. For inquiries, call 1811-0511.
JW Marriott Hotel Seoul greets fall with ‘Autumn Breeze’ package
JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents “Autumn Breeze,” a seasonal package celebrating the natural beauty of fall.
Available until Nov. 30, the package is curated for guests seeking to enjoy a dose of autumn romance at a luxury hotel in the city.
The package features a choice of Griffin Suite or Deluxe Room. Guests choosing a Griffin Suite are offered a tea set (teapot, cups, saucers) from leading South Korean luxury ceramic brand Kyangjuyo’s Migak Series. The Deluxe Room package starts at 289,000 won and the Griffin Suite package starts at 449,000 won (prices subject to additional tax and service charges). For inquiries, call (02) 6282-6282.
Halloween desserts at Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas
Grand InterContinental Parnas in Samseong-dong, Seoul, is offering special Halloween desserts and beverages prepared by the Grand Deli’s head pastry chef, Eric Kalaboke from New York. Treats are offered at the hotel’s bakery from Oct. 22 through the end of the month.
Kalaboke’s six unique creations are available during this time: the Halloween Chocolate Cake, a dark chocolate and hazelnut cake coated with red glaze; the Pumpkin Tart, topped with pumpkin slices and pumpkin cream cheese; the Mummy Cake and Pumpkin Mousse Cake, both the perfect size for individual servings; the Hojicha Cake; and the rich Ghost Chocolate Drink.
The chocolate cakes are priced at 53,000 won and the tarts at 58,000 won. A single piece of cake is 9,800 won. For inquiries, call (02) 559-7653.
By Song Seung-hyun (ssh@heraldcorp.com
)