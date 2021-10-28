[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Halloween dessert at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul



In the spirit of Halloween, Four Seasons Hotel Seoul is offering Halloween desserts and children’s programs in October.



A Halloween dessert made by executive pastry chef Alexandre Chersouly is available until Sunday at the hotel’s lobby lounge, Maru, and at the cafe Confections by Four Seasons.



The eye-catching bat-shaped dessert features crunchy hazelnut, smooth chocolate sponge cake, and creamy pumpkin and chocolate mousse. It fills up your mouth and tingles all five senses. The price starts at 14,000 won.





Halloween cocktails at Fairmont Ambassador Seoul



Fairmont Ambassador Seoul is holding a Golden Halloween Week promotion at its 29th-floor rooftop bar, M29. During Golden Halloween Week, the hotel’s head bartender will present four unforgettable “fallen angel” cocktails: Angel’s Share, Luciel, Devil’s Own and Lucifer. This promotion runs through Sunday and prices range from 22,000 won to 30,000 won (tax included). Guests in gold outfits can receive one of the four drinks for free.





Grand Josun Jeju launches ‘Tasty Moment’ package



Grand Josun Jeju is offering its “Tasty Moment” package until Nov. 30, showcasing its signature buffet restaurant, Aria, with more than 130 dishes prepared with fresh seasonal ingredients.



The package comprises a two-night stay, breakfast for two on both days and one dinner for two at Aria.



Guests will receive two bottles of Grand Josun J Lager if they use Aria’s dinner service.



The package costs 460,000 won, plus a 10 percent tax. For inquiries, call 1811-0511.





JW Marriott Hotel Seoul greets fall with ‘Autumn Breeze’ package



JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents “Autumn Breeze,” a seasonal package celebrating the natural beauty of fall.



Available until Nov. 30, the package is curated for guests seeking to enjoy a dose of autumn romance at a luxury hotel in the city.



The package features a choice of Griffin Suite or Deluxe Room. Guests choosing a Griffin Suite are offered a tea set (teapot, cups, saucers) from leading South Korean luxury ceramic brand Kyangjuyo’s Migak Series. The Deluxe Room package starts at 289,000 won and the Griffin Suite package starts at 449,000 won (prices subject to additional tax and service charges). For inquiries, call (02) 6282-6282.



