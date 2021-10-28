 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

Naver unveils new AI-powered search service

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 28, 2021 - 11:49       Updated : Oct 28, 2021 - 11:49

This image shows Kim Sang-Bum, Director of Naver Search CIC at an onlie press conference. (Naver Corp.)
This image shows Kim Sang-Bum, Director of Naver Search CIC at an onlie press conference. (Naver Corp.)
South Korea's dominant internet portal operator Naver Corp. on Thursday introduced a new personalized search service dubbed AiR Search.

The service, powered by Naver's artificial intelligence (AI) technology, will provide results in block units that reflect current trends and individual interests.

"AiR Search will be the beginning of a big change representing Naver's new search, as much as the 'integrated search' which has so far been the most differentiated feature," Kim Sang-Bum, director of Naver Search CIC., said during an online press conference.

Until now, integrated search results were categorized under the same verticals for every user that did not directly cater to each user's various search intentions.

With AiR Search, search results will be provided in block units that reflect current trends and individual interests, Naver said.

"Through the expanded application of AiR Search technology, we can provide personalized information so that users can explore further and access information quickly," Kim said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114