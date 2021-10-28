[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

Dune

(US)

Opened Oct. 20

Science fiction

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

In the year 10191, Paul Atreides (Timothy Chalamet) is born into a great destiny beyond his understanding. In his dream, he meets a strange woman from the dangerous desert planet Arrakis. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over Arrakis’ exclusive supply of precious resources that could unlock humanity’s great potential, Paul and his family receive an order to head to the planet.





Venom: Let There Be Carnage

(US)

Opened Oct. 13

Action

Directed by Andy Serkis

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) struggles to adjust to life as the host of the alien Venom. One day, serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) escapes from prison after becoming the host of Carnage, a chaotic spawn of Venom. With Kasady and Carnage on the loose, the city turns to chaos.





No Time To Die

(US)

Opened Sept. 29

Action

Directed by Cary Fukunaga

James Bond (Daniel Craig) has retired from MI6 and is attempting to live a normal life in Jamaica. However, his peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), an old friend from the CIA, turns up. Felix asks him to go on one last mission, which involves a mysterious villain armed with a dangerous technology.



