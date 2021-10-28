[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Herb Island Pink Muhly Festival
Herb Island Pink Muhly Festival will be available for flower-loving visitors through Sunday at Pocheon Herb Island in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province.
The autumn season event of Herb Island features a romantic ambiance created by the mesmerizing scenery with the pink muhly.
Hands-on experiences with flowerpot decorating, pink soap making and pumpkin carving are offered for visitors of all ages.
Every corner of Herb Island is an Instagram photo zone for festival participants.
Updates can be found at www.herbisland.co.kr
Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival
The 2021 Jinju Namgang Lantern Festival is scheduled to take place at the Jinju Namgang River and fortress of Jinjuseong in South Gyeongsang Province from Dec. 4-31.
Originating from the floating lanterns that were used during the 1592-1598 Imjin War as a military strategy to prevent Japanese troops from wading across the Namgang River, the 21-year-old festival welcomes visitors to enjoy the parade of glittering lanterns created by local students.
Various programs, including a fireworks show, water lighting show and a music festival with a DJ, will be presented to entertain visitors.
In-person activities at the festival will allow participants to make their own lanterns and experience Korean calligraphy.
Visitors of all ages are welcome for free, but fees vary by program.
Updated information can be found at www.yudeung.com
Gyeongnam Goseong Dinosaur World Expo
The 2021 Gyeongnam Goseong Dinosaur World Expo kicked off in early October and will run through Nov. 7 at the Danghangpo Tourist Resort and Sangjogam Provincial Park.
The festival offers many opportunities for visitors to “meet dinosaurs,” including exhibitions about footprint fossils and plants from the Jurassic period. Visitors can virtually meet the dinosaurs in the AR/VR Experience Hall.
Night concerts and parades are planned for additional entertainment.
The event is open to the people of all ages. Participation fees vary by age.
More information can be found at www.dino-expo.com
Iksan Ten Million Chrysanthemum Festival
The Iksan Ten Million Chrysanthemum Festival, which started Wednesday, will run through Nov. 14 in different areas of Iksan, North Jeolla Province, including Iksan’s bus terminal, train station, city hall and the Iksan Jungang Sports Complex.
The annual event features an outdoor chrysanthemum exhibit, music fountain, cultural performances and more to entertain the visitors.
Chrysanthemum exhibitions aside, the festival offers agricultural product sales and hands-on programs.
Visitors of all ages are welcome and updated information can be found at www.iksan.go.kr/gukhwa
Incheon Open Port Culture Night
Incheon Open Port Culture Night will take place Nov. 5-7 at Incheon’s Open Port Culture District in Jung-gu.
The festival showcases the history and culture of Incheon, South Korea’s first cosmopolitan city. Managed by the Incheon Tourism Organization, the event offers storytelling walking tours, splendid lighting displays and concerts.
Visitors of all ages are welcome to enjoy the festival for free.
More information can be found at www.culturenight.co.kr
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
)