 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Finance

Seoul stocks open slightly higher on tech advance

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 28, 2021 - 10:05       Updated : Oct 28, 2021 - 10:05

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) figures are displayed at a dealing room of a local bank in Seoul, Thursday. (Yonhap)
South Korean stocks opened slightly higher Thursday on advances in tech shares, which fueled hopes of a strong earnings report season.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) added 5.68 points, or 0.19 percent, to 3,031.17 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Stocks opened nearly flat amid the tussle between the expectations of strong quarterly gains and concerns over rising price pressure.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.74 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite close unchanged amid worries that the rising inflation pressure may usher in faster than expected rate hike.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 0.29 percent to 70,300 won after the company reported record sales revenue in the third-quarter, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix increased 1.48 percent to 103,000 won.

Internet portal operator Naver climbed 0.72 percent to 417,500 won, and leading car battery firm LG Chem rose 1.45 percent to 837,000 won.

Among losers, the country's largest carmaker Hyundai Motor lost 0.47 percent to 212,500 won.

The local currency was trading at 1,171.6 won against the US dollar, down 1.6 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114