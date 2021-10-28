Biden nominates Korean-American to work as US attorney in Pennsylvania

US President Joe Biden (Yonhap)

WASHINGTON -- US President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated four new federal attorneys, including a woman of Korean descent.



Cindy Chung, an assistant US attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, has been nominated to become US attorney for the same district she has been serving since 2014, according to the White House.



The White House said Chung has served in numerous leadership positions at the Pennsylvania office, including acting deputy chief of the violent crimes section and deputy chief of the major crimes section.\



She has also worked in the New York County District Attorney's Office in Manhattan, first as an assistant district attorney and later as an investigation counsel.



Chung received her bachelor's degree from Yale University in 1997 and her Juris Doctor degree from Columbia Law School in 2002. (Yonhap)