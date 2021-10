Samsung Electronics topped the World’s Best Employers list for the second straight year, according to US business magazine Forbes.American tech giant IBM ranked second, followed by Microsoft, Amazon and Apple.South Korean cosmetics giant Amorepacific and LG came in 31st and 43rd, respectively.Forbes announced the rankings after surveying 150,000 full-time and part-time workers from 58 countries working for multinational companies and institutions.By Nam Kyung-don ( don@heraldcorp.com