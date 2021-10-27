AeroK to hire new staff without hair and makeup rules

(AeroK)
South Korean low-cost carrier AeroK says it is hiring flight attendants and forgoing any hair and makeup requirements.
The Cheongju-based airline, which launched its first scheduled flight earlier this year, said there are also no requirements in terms of academic background, appearance and age in its recent job postings.
“We will not be asking for a photo during the document screening process and will only ask for foreign language skills and extracurricular activities during the first phase of the interview,” AeroK said in a statement.
The move comes as the aviation industry has been heavily hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. But signs of a slow recovery are beginning to show as the government will gradually ease social distancing rules from next month.
AeroK CEO Mike Kang said the latest recruitment campaign focused on flight attendants’ role and responsibilities and seeks to break the “traditional image” of the job.
“We are the first in the aviation industry in South Korea to allow tattoos and free makeup and hairstyles,” he said.
The airline made headlines last year over its genderless uniform design.
“We wanted to create more of a genderless uniform that shows we are not discriminating. There are the safety aspects of it as well. Normally, female cabin crew would wear skirts. In reality, that doesn’t really help with safety,” Kang said during an interview with The Korea Herald last year.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
