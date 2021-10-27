 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

AeroK to hire new staff without hair and makeup rules

By Yim Hyun-su
Published : Oct 27, 2021 - 15:32       Updated : Oct 27, 2021 - 15:32
(AeroK)
(AeroK)
South Korean low-cost carrier AeroK says it is hiring flight attendants and forgoing any hair and makeup requirements.

The Cheongju-based airline, which launched its first scheduled flight earlier this year, said there are also no requirements in terms of academic background, appearance and age in its recent job postings.

“We will not be asking for a photo during the document screening process and will only ask for foreign language skills and extracurricular activities during the first phase of the interview,” AeroK said in a statement.

The move comes as the aviation industry has been heavily hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. But signs of a slow recovery are beginning to show as the government will gradually ease social distancing rules from next month.

AeroK CEO Mike Kang said the latest recruitment campaign focused on flight attendants’ role and responsibilities and seeks to break the “traditional image” of the job.

“We are the first in the aviation industry in South Korea to allow tattoos and free makeup and hairstyles,” he said.

The airline made headlines last year over its genderless uniform design.

“We wanted to create more of a genderless uniform that shows we are not discriminating. There are the safety aspects of it as well. Normally, female cabin crew would wear skirts. In reality, that doesn’t really help with safety,” Kang said during an interview with The Korea Herald last year.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114