Business

[Advertising Awards] Following footprint of batteries to trace beginnings of LG Energy Solution

By Korea Herald
Published : Oct 27, 2021 - 16:41       Updated : Oct 27, 2021 - 16:41
(LG Energy Solution)
(LG Energy Solution)

CORPORATE PR AWARDS / GRAND PRIZE
LG Energy Solution

By Sung Hwan-doo
Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Affairs Group

I want to say many thanks to the judges and members of The Korea Herald for this award.

This year, LG Energy Solution made a new leap forward. And we are extremely happy to receive the Corporate PR Grand Prize at this crucial time when we are conveying our image as a company to the public for the first time.

The secondary cell business has undoubtedly become one of the core industries in the future now, but the beginning was not easy. LG Energy Solution, however, was quick to see its potential and became the first in South Korea to begin research and production of lithium-ion batteries. In a world first, we supplied batteries for mass-produced electric vehicles.

When we came up with the advertisement, we wanted to show the bold beginnings of LG Energy Solution. The goal was to create one image that captured the confidence of a history-making leader in the global battery industry who has been the first to take a leap and develop future batteries and free-form batteries.

Senior Vice President Sung Hwan-doo (LG Energy Solution)
Senior Vice President Sung Hwan-doo (LG Energy Solution)
To achieve that goal, we used the footprint of Neil Armstrong, who first stepped on the moon for mankind, to represent LG Energy Solution’s powerful start. A “battery footprint” was also used as artwork to represent the challenges and records our company has faced in battery development, as well as our identity.

We want to show gratitude again for everyone who has supported and showed interest in LG Energy Solution’s journey so far. Going forward, LG Energy Solution will continue to lead the global battery industry as the world’s best, and make progress to make people’s lives better. Thank you.

By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
