[Advertising Awards] Following footprint of batteries to trace beginnings of LG Energy Solution

LG Energy Solution



CORPORATE PR AWARDS / GRAND PRIZE

LG Energy Solution



By Sung Hwan-doo

Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Affairs Group



I want to say many thanks to the judges and members of The Korea Herald for this award.



This year, LG Energy Solution made a new leap forward. And we are extremely happy to receive the Corporate PR Grand Prize at this crucial time when we are conveying our image as a company to the public for the first time.



The secondary cell business has undoubtedly become one of the core industries in the future now, but the beginning was not easy. LG Energy Solution, however, was quick to see its potential and became the first in South Korea to begin research and production of lithium-ion batteries. In a world first, we supplied batteries for mass-produced electric vehicles.



When we came up with the advertisement, we wanted to show the bold beginnings of LG Energy Solution. The goal was to create one image that captured the confidence of a history-making leader in the global battery industry who has been the first to take a leap and develop future batteries and free-form batteries.





