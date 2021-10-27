 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Finance

S. Korea expected to face longer-than-predicted period of inflationary pressure: BOK

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 27, 2021 - 13:48       Updated : Oct 27, 2021 - 13:48
Bank of Korea headquarters in central Seoul (Yonhap)
Bank of Korea headquarters in central Seoul (Yonhap)
South Korea is expected to be under rising inflationary pressure for a longer-than-predicted period due to the ongoing global supply disruptions and recovering consumption backed by eased antivirus rules, the country's central bank said Wednesday.

"Our country needs to closely watch the possibility of a longer-than-expected period of an upward trend in high prices due to the local ramifications from the global supply bottleneck, an increase in consumption from changes in antivirus measures and other factors," the Bank of Korea (BOK) said in a report.

The central bank said the impact from the current global supply disruptions of raw materials has been limited for South Korea at the moment, but the situation could become a serious challenge should it be prolonged.

The BOK cited rising home prices as another factor putting upward pressure on inflation, along with the possibility of a rebound in consumption bolstered by the planned shift to normalcy from tight virus curbs.

BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol recently said that inflation remains in the upper range of 2 percent due to both supply- and demand-side pressure, and is expected to stay over the central bank's targeted range of 2 percent for the time being.

The BOK earlier kept the rate unchanged at 0.75 percent for October, though it left open the possibility of another rate hike next month following a quarter percentage-point hike in August. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114