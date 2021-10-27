 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
National

Public officials caught for DUI to face tougher disciplinary rules

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 27, 2021 - 13:15       Updated : Oct 27, 2021 - 13:15

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Government employees will be subject to much tougher rules against drunk driving and inhumane misconduct under a soon-to-be-revised law, the Ministry of Personnel Management said Wednesday.

The ministry issued an advance notice of a revision of the Decree on Disciplinary Action against Public Officials, saying any government employee caught driving drunk with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.2 percent or higher can be expelled from office.

According to the revision, public officials refusing to take a breathalyzer or caught with a blood alcohol level of 0.2 percent or higher, even after one instance of drunk driving, can be punished by the minimum penalty of suspension from duty or the maximum possible penalty of dismissal.

Currently, dismissal of public officials is possible only if they are caught driving drunk more than twice, or injury or material damage occurs as a result of their DUI. In South Korea, a driver's license is suspended when the driver's blood alcohol level is 0.03 percent or higher.

The ministry also said that the revision will newly define "impersonal acts based on superior rank" as a "gapjil" type of misconduct, referring to a Korean term meaning abusive attitude and behavior by those in positions of power.

It said the new clause will pave the ground for clearer and more proactive measures against inhumane treatment of subordinates, which is currently subject to petty discipline. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114