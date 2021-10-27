Korea Zinc Inc Q3 net profit up 17.5% to W200.3b

(Korea Zinc Inc)

Korea Zinc Inc. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 200.3 billion won ($171.6 million), up 17.5 percent from a year earlier.



The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period fell 0.6 percent on-year to 265.8 billion won. Revenue increased 22.2 percent to 2.41 trillion won.



The operating profit was 1.3 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available. (Yonhap)