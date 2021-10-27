Consumer sentiment rises to 4-month high in October amid expanded vaccination

(Yonhap)

South Korea's consumer sentiment rose to the highest level in four months in October as an accelerated pace of COVID-19 vaccination raised hope for a return to normal life, central bank data showed Wednesday.



The composite consumer sentiment index (CCSI) came in at 106.8 in October, up 3 points from the previous month, according to the data from the Bank of Korea. The reading is the highest since the index rose to 110.3 in June.



A reading above 100 means optimists outnumber pessimists.



The government is to introduce a new scheme, dubbed "Living with COVID-19," next month, under which most of long-enforced restrictions on gatherings and business operation will be eased as the country has fully vaccinated over 70 percent of its 52 million population.



The subindex for people's assessment of current economic conditions stood at 80 in October, up from 78 in September, while the index gauging people's outlook for future economic conditions rose to 96 this month from 94 tallied a month earlier, the data showed. (Yonhap)