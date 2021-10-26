 Back To Top
National

Top security official says hard to predict another inter-Korean summit

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 26, 2021 - 21:52       Updated : Oct 26, 2021 - 21:52

Suh Hoon, director of the National Security Office at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae, is seen speaking with press at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Oct. 10. (Yonhap)
Suh Hoon, director of the National Security Office at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae, is seen speaking with press at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Oct. 10. (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in's security adviser said Tuesday it is difficult to predict whether another summit between Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un can take place, citing "many uncertainties."

Suh Hoon, director of the National Security Office at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae, made the remarks during a parliamentary audit, amid speculation Moon is pushing for another inter-Korean summit to help salvage his drive for lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.

"We have just restored inter-Korean communication lines," Suh said. "Due to many uncertainties, it is difficult to make a prediction."

He was referring to the restoration of inter-Korean communication lines earlier this month in what is seen as an initial, symbolic step for cross-border reconciliation.

Suh stressed the government would not push for a summit as a "political event," as critics have said the Moon administration may be seeking to create a mood for peace ahead of the presidential election slated for March.

During the session, Suh said it is difficult to "conclusively" say whether North Korea can mount nuclear warheads on its short-range missiles amid security concerns triggered by a recent series of Pyongyang's missile tests.

The top security official also stressed South Korea's military has "sufficient" capabilities to respond to a series of new North Korean missiles under development.

The North has recently fired a series of missiles, including a submarine-launched ballistic missile earlier this month and a new hypersonic missile late last month -- a show of force that raised questions of whether the South is ready to counter the evolving threats. (Yonhap)

