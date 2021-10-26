[Today’s K-pop] EXO’s Kai to return with solo music next month: report

(Credit: Elle Korea)



Kai of EXO is preparing a new solo album that will be released at the end of November, according to local media reports on Tuesday.



Label SM Entertainment confirmed the news and asked fans to keep their eyes out.



The veteran idol put out his first solo music in November last year. The eponymous EP consisted of six songs including main track “Mmmh,” and topped iTunes top albums chart in 50 regions.



Now in his tenth year as a musician, also as a member of EXO and SuperM, he has been expanding his career into entertainment, appearing in a series of variety programs. He is cast as one of the six celebrities to star in “New World,” a Netflix original show that starts airing next month. Kai also graced the cover of Elle Korea’s November issue.



TXT to start new story





(Credit: Big Hit Music)



Tomorrow X Together piqued the interests of its fans floating a series of posters for “Frost” on Tuesday.



The trap-based hyper pop number is from its second studio album “The Chaos Chapter: Freeze” and one of the group shot showed the bandmates sitting around a table with a deck of cards open. Yeonjun participated in writing the words. It is about a boy who is confused after learning his destiny, and is linked to a story content “The Star Seekers” that was loosely connected to their music.



The LP came out in June and entered Billboard 200 at No. 5 and stayed on it for nine consecutive weeks. It is remaining on four Billboard charts, on some for as many as 19 weeks in a row.



The band held its first standalone concert online on Oct. 3, livestreaming its performance of 25 songs for 150 minutes. It will drop EP “Chaotic Wonderland” in Japan on Nov. 10.



Epex sings of love in 2nd EP





(Credit: C9 Entertainment)



Rookie band Epex returned with its second EP and hosted an online showcase Tuesday.



It has been only four months since its previous album and the eight members were happy to make their first comeback since debut, saying that the relatively short time to put together the EP was more of a momentum than pressure.



“Since many were waiting to see how we’d return, we’ve poured ourselves into preparing,” said Jeff. Keum Donghyun vowed that they will continue to show how they are evolving, confidently adding that all of them improved in every aspect, from rap and singing to dance over the past four months.



As the EP’s title “Bipolar Part 2: Prelude of Love” suggests, the band explores the beginning of love, taking a sharp turn from the past EP that dealt with the anxieties of youth.



DreamNote reveals powerful, mature side





(Credit: iMe Korea)