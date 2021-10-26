 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

DataStreams, Arkdata sign MOU on enhancing data replication technology

By Hong Yoo
Published : Oct 26, 2021 - 16:14       Updated : Oct 26, 2021 - 16:14
Ko Kwang-yun, CEO of ArkData (left) and Lee Young-sang, CEO of DataStreams (right) hold up a memorandum of understanding document on Monday. (DataStreams)
Ko Kwang-yun, CEO of ArkData (left) and Lee Young-sang, CEO of DataStreams (right) hold up a memorandum of understanding document on Monday. (DataStreams)
Database replication solution companies DataStreams and Arkdata announced Monday they agreed to cooperate on big data.

The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding on exchanging technologies to enhance data replication and create a joint business model to expand into the market.

DataStreams has a change data capture, or CDC, solution, which can merge data real-time through its transaction system and sends changes recorded in the source database to the target database.

Arkdata was the first firm in South Korea to develop a real-time database replication solution between heterogeneous database management systems.

“Cooperation between the technically skilled companies will create a big synergy effect by providing a CDC based data management system” said Lee Young-sang, CEO of DataStreams.

Ko Kwang-yun, CEO of ArkData said they will aim the big data market through active sales activities with DataStreams.

By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114