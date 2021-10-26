DataStreams, Arkdata sign MOU on enhancing data replication technology

Ko Kwang-yun, CEO of ArkData (left) and Lee Young-sang, CEO of DataStreams (right) hold up a memorandum of understanding document on Monday. (DataStreams)
Database replication solution companies DataStreams and Arkdata announced Monday they agreed to cooperate on big data.
The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding on exchanging technologies to enhance data replication and create a joint business model to expand into the market.
DataStreams has a change data capture, or CDC, solution, which can merge data real-time through its transaction system and sends changes recorded in the source database to the target database.
Arkdata was the first firm in South Korea to develop a real-time database replication solution between heterogeneous database management systems.
“Cooperation between the technically skilled companies will create a big synergy effect by providing a CDC based data management system” said Lee Young-sang, CEO of DataStreams.
Ko Kwang-yun, CEO of ArkData said they will aim the big data market through active sales activities with DataStreams.
