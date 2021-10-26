ADT Caps renamed SK shieldus

This file image shows its logo. (SK shieldus Co)

ADT Caps Co., a security subsidiary of SK Telecom, said Tuesday it has changed its name to SK shieldus as it seeks to transform into a "life care platform" beyond a physical security service provider.



CEO Park Jin-hyo said at an online conference that the company's goal is to increase sales in new growth industries, such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence, by fivefold by 2025.



Park added that the firm aims to "change the existing business structure currently focused on physical security" and increase the proportion of sales in new industries, including cybersecurity and convergence security, to up to 60 percent of total sales by 2025. (Yonhap)