Business

Biz leaders of S. Korea, Japan to hold conference on economic cooperation

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 26, 2021 - 13:52       Updated : Oct 26, 2021 - 13:52

Flags of Japan and South Korea (123rf)
Flags of Japan and South Korea (123rf)
Business leaders of South Korea and Japan will hold an annual conference next week to discuss economic cooperation amid the prolonged chill in bilateral relations of the two countries.

The 53rd conference, to be hosted by the Korea-Japan Economic Association, will take place via video links in Seoul and Tokyo next Tuesday, under the theme of "a future that Korea and Japan create together," according to the association.

The event has been held every year since 1969 to discuss efforts at the industry level to help promote bilateral economic cooperation and ease the longstanding feud between the two countries stemming from the colonial past.

In this year's session, Kim Yoon, chairman of Samyang Holdings Corp., and Mikio Sasaki, chairman of the board of Mitsubishi Corp., currently the two co-heads of the association, will deliver their opening remarks.

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won will give a keynote speech as the chairman of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), the association said. (Yonhap)

 

