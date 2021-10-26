 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

S. Korean oil refiners log increase in exports on reviving global demand

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 26, 2021 - 11:42       Updated : Oct 26, 2021 - 11:42

The industrial complex in the southern port city of Ulsan where production bases of Korea's major petrochemical companies are located (Yonhap)
The industrial complex in the southern port city of Ulsan where production bases of Korea's major petrochemical companies are located (Yonhap)
South Korean oil refiners posted the first on-year, third-quarter increase in exports in about 18 months, data showed Tuesday, on the back of reviving global demand amid an easing of COVID-19 pandemic curbs.

The combined shipments of oil and petroleum products by SK Energy Co., GS Caltex Co. S-Oil Corp. and Hyundai Oilbank Co., reached 111.8 million barrels in the July-September period, up 0.6 percent from a year earlier, according to a report by the Korea Petroleum Association.

This marked a turnaround from the downward trend that had continued for six consecutive quarters after the pandemic began to spread globally in the first quarter of last year.

The total amount of shipments is valued at $9.03 billion in the same period, jumping 69.6 percent from the previous year, the report showed.

It is the first time the exports have exceeded the $9 billion mark since the third quarter of 2019.

The report cited a rebound in global demand for oil and petroleum products as major economies have started to gradually reopen their borders and ease pandemic restrictions to pre-COVID-19 levels, backed by increasing vaccinations.

By country, Singapore was the biggest importer, accounting for 14.3 percent, followed by the United States and China, both with 13 percent. Japan accounted for 12.1 percent and Australia was next with 9.6 percent.

China fell to third place as South Korean companies appear to have swiftly turned to other countries in response to Beijing's surprise imposition in June of an increased consumption tax on imports of light cycle oil, the report said.

By product, diesel took up 40 percent of the exports, with gasoline accounting for 23 percent, aviation fuel at 17 percent and naphtha at 8 percent. (Yonhap)

 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114