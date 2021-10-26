[Herald Interview] Ahn Bo-hyun says global popularity of ‘My Name’ took him by surprise

Ahn Bo-hyun (Netflix)

The international fervor for the Netflix series “My Name” took actor Ahn Bo-hyun by surprise.



“After the success of ‘Squid Game,’ I can definitely feel the change in the air and growing interest in Korean contents, “ Ahn said in an online interview with a group of reporters on Monday. ”I was surprised to hear that our series ranked third place on the global Netflix chart. Though global fans are cheering me and other actors on social media, witnessing the show’s popularity still feels somewhat unreal to me,” he said, speaking of his debut Netflix series.



“My Name” is an action thriller drama that tells the story of a woman seeking revenge against her father’s killer. Ahn plays the role of ace narcotics detective Jeon Pil-do who works with the vengeance-seeking Yoon Ji-woo (Han So-hee).



The actor added that he tried many ways to delve deep into Jeon’s emotions and life story, such as imagining actually losing his younger sister in an accident in order to express the character’s suppressed anger.



Advice from real narcotics detectives who visited the drama shooting site also helped him get the details right, Ahn said.



Actor Ahn Bo-hyun plays ace detective Jeon Pil-do in “My Name” (Netflix)