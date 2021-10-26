[Herald Interview] ‘Now we send rockets to the moon. Why aren’t there any plastic-free pads?’

Around Body CEO Kim Ji-yeon talks with the Korea Herald. (Kang Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)

A woman consumes roughly 14,000 period pads over the course of her childbearing years, if that’s the menstrual product she chooses.



These disposable pads are about 90 percent polyester -- a type of plastic that is also used to make other everyday items like fishnets, plastic bottles and face masks. Versatile and cheap, it takes around 450 years to decompose.



With more women becoming aware of the global plastic waste problem, more options are being made available abroad, like menstrual cups and reusable pads. But it’s a different story here in South Korea.



Options are limited here, where single-use disposable pads account for some 80 percent of the menstrual product market, said Kim Ji-yeon, CEO of startup Around Body.



“When I was an office worker, disposable pads were my only option because I had to use public restrooms. I felt guilty to the environment every time I had to throw the pads away,” said the 34-year-old entrepreneur as she explained what led her into the eco-friendly pad business.



“Now we send rockets to the moon. Why aren’t there any plastic-free pads?”



In 2018 Kim founded Around Body, the first company in Korea to produce a period pad that dissolves in water.



The product, the Jihe pad, is made of a specially processed pulp developed by a Gangwon University lab.



The pulp is mixed and coated with natural oil, which creates a waterproof barrier that lasts about four hours. In water, the oil and the pulp naturally separate from one another, making it possible to flush the pad down the drains.





Around Body’s Jihe Eco Paper Liner. (Around Body)