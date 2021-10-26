 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Kim says NK-China ties are 'sealed in blood,' will strengthen for generations

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 26, 2021 - 09:18       Updated : Oct 26, 2021 - 09:18
(Korean Central News Agency)
(Korean Central News Agency)
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has said the North's close ties with China are "sealed in blood" and will further strengthen for generations as he marked the anniversary of China's participation in the 1950-53 Korean War, state media reported Tuesday.

Kim sent a remembrance wreath to a cemetery of fallen Chinese soldiers in Hoechang, South Pyongan Province, on Monday on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of China's dispatching of troops to the three-year war, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Lauding China's participation in the war as a manifestation of a "militant friendship and great unity" between the two countries, Kim said North Korea will "never forget the blood shed" by the Chinese soldiers.

"The DPRK-China friendship sealed in blood would be further consolidated without any change despite the replacements of generations," the North Korean leader said, according to the KCNA.

DPRK stands for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

China fought alongside the North against South Korean and US-led United Nations troops during the war that ended in a truce, not a peace treaty. Under a UN Security Council resolution, at that time, the United States formed a unified command, also involving military forces from some other member states, for operation under the UN flag.

Pyongyang and Beijing have increasingly emphasized their close relations amid stalled nuclear talks and an escalating Sino-US rivalry. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114