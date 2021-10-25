Balinese wedding gowns unveiled at multicultural museum at Seoul

Charge d’ Affaires Zelda Wulan Kartika of the Indonesian Embassy in South Korea and Multiculture Museum Director Kim Yun-tae officially launching the Indonesian Pavilion at When K Fashion Meets Traditional Costume exhibition on Oct. 13.

Balinese wedding gowns have been added to the Pavilion of Indonesia exhibition being held at a cultural museum in Eunpyeong-gu, western Seoul.



Co-hosted by the Indonesian Embassy in Seoul and Multiculture Museum, the exhibition will run until December.



The Balinese wedding gowns are a distinguished donation by the Royal Court of Denpasar – currently under the patronage of Indonesian Minister for Women Empowerment and Child Protection Bintang Puspayoga. The exhibition, titled “When K -Fashion Meets Traditional Fashion,” showcases Indonesian cultural beauty, vividly portrayed by the Balinese royal wedding gown.



Balinese wedding gown showcased at Multiculture Museum in Eunpyeong-gu, Western Seoul.

According to Charge d’ Affaires Zelda Wulan Kartika of the Indonesian Embassy in South Korea, who attended the exhibition’s opening, hopes that it attracts visitors to Bali and other tourist attractions in the country. The Indonesian government re-opened some of its tourist hotspots for foreign visitors from 19 countries in October.



According to the Indonesian Embassy in Seoul, South Koreans are among the first international tourists that are expected to arrive in Bali.



Multiculture Museum director Kim Yun-tae praised the Indonesian Pavilion for its diverse and colorful offerings to visitors.



“I have no doubt that both Koreans and foreigners will be even more attracted to travel to Bali and Indonesia after visiting this exhibition” he added.



Indonesian Pavilion at Multiculture Museum