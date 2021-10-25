Woori Financial Group Q3 net income up 58.1% to W824.7b

A Woori Bank branch in Seoul (Yonhap)

Woori Financial Group Inc. on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 824.7 billion won ($705.9 million), up 58.1 percent from a year earlier.



Operating profit for the July-September period was 1.09 trillion won, up 61.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 102.3 percent to 8.68 trillion won.



The operating profit was 12.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available. (Yonhap)