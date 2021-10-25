LG Chem Q3 net income up 19.2% to W679.9b

LG headquarters building in western Seoul is seen in this photo. (Yonhap)

LG Chem Ltd. on Monday reported its third-quarter net profit of 679.9 billion won ($581.9 million), up 19.2 percent from a year earlier.



Operating profit for the July-September period was 726.6 billion won, down 19.6 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 41.4 percent to 10.61 trillion won.



The operating profit was 20.3 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available. (Yonhap)