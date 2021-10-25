Pohang launches classical music fest, aspiring to be city of art

Cellist Park Yoo-sin, artistic director of Music Festival Pohang, speaks at a press event held at the Seoul Arts Center in southern Seoul on Monday. (Pohang Cultural Foundation)

The city of Pohang, a major industrial city in North Gyeongsang Province best known for its steel plants, is launching a classical music festival.



The Pohang Cultural Foundation said it will host the Music Festival Pohang 2021, the first edition of the classical music festival from Nov. 5 to 11 for seven days across the port city.



“We initially planned to host the festival in 2020, but the plan was postponed for about a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the upcoming festival, there will be seven main concerts,” cellist Park Yoo-sin, the artistic director of the festival, said at a press event held at the Seoul Arts Center in southern Seoul on Monday.



Park, born and raised in Pohang, won second prize at the Anton Rubinstein International Competition in Germany and at the Leos Janacek International competition in the Czech Republic in 2018. She studied at the Staatskapelle Academy in Dresden, Germany.



“The music festival’s identity lies in chamber music. But next year, hopefully, we will be able to feature more diverse programs, including orchestral performances, masterclasses and more,” Park said.







Poster for Music Festival Pohang 2021 (Pohang Cultural Foundation)