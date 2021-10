Family marks 1st anniversary of Lee Kun-hee’s death

The family of the late Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee marked the first anniversary of the tycoon’s passing in a small family gathering on Monday.Family members attended a memorial ceremony held at the family’s graveyard in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, including the deceased’s son and current group chief Lee Jae-yong.After the ceremony, the junior Lee, who is the vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, headed to Samsung’s employee training center in nearby Yongin to observe the unveiling of a bust sculpture of the late chairman, along with a handful of company executives.“The family decided to install the sculpture to remember the late chairman’s efforts to nurture creative talent based on his philosophy that prioritized talent,” Samsung said in a press release.No other official ceremony was held to mark the day, considering the current COVID-19 pandemic situation.In Yongin, the junior Lee said, “The chairman‘s life was all about Samsung, and he built today’s Samsung by taking on bold challenges that did not surrender to limits.”“With a humble mind, let‘s move forward together to make a new Samsung for better future and society.”Chairman Lee died of a cardiovascular disease at age 78 after spending six years in bed.By Song Su-hyun ( song@heraldcorp.com