Family marks 1st anniversary of Lee Kun-hee’s death

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong is spotted at the family’s private graveyard in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Monday. (Yonhap)
The family of the late Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee marked the first anniversary of the tycoon’s passing in a small family gathering on Monday.
Family members attended a memorial ceremony held at the family’s graveyard in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, including the deceased’s son and current group chief Lee Jae-yong.
After the ceremony, the junior Lee, who is the vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, headed to Samsung’s employee training center in nearby Yongin to observe the unveiling of a bust sculpture of the late chairman, along with a handful of company executives.
“The family decided to install the sculpture to remember the late chairman’s efforts to nurture creative talent based on his philosophy that prioritized talent,” Samsung said in a press release.
No other official ceremony was held to mark the day, considering the current COVID-19 pandemic situation.
In Yongin, the junior Lee said, “The chairman‘s life was all about Samsung, and he built today’s Samsung by taking on bold challenges that did not surrender to limits.”
“With a humble mind, let‘s move forward together to make a new Samsung for better future and society.”
Chairman Lee died of a cardiovascular disease at age 78 after spending six years in bed.
By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com
