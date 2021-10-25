 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Family marks 1st anniversary of Lee Kun-hee’s death

By Song Su-hyun
Published : Oct 25, 2021 - 15:30       Updated : Oct 25, 2021 - 15:31
Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong is spotted at the family’s private graveyard in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Monday. (Yonhap)
Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong is spotted at the family’s private graveyard in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, on Monday. (Yonhap)
The family of the late Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee marked the first anniversary of the tycoon’s passing in a small family gathering on Monday.

Family members attended a memorial ceremony held at the family’s graveyard in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, including the deceased’s son and current group chief Lee Jae-yong.

After the ceremony, the junior Lee, who is the vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, headed to Samsung’s employee training center in nearby Yongin to observe the unveiling of a bust sculpture of the late chairman, along with a handful of company executives.

“The family decided to install the sculpture to remember the late chairman’s efforts to nurture creative talent based on his philosophy that prioritized talent,” Samsung said in a press release.

No other official ceremony was held to mark the day, considering the current COVID-19 pandemic situation.

In Yongin, the junior Lee said, “The chairman‘s life was all about Samsung, and he built today’s Samsung by taking on bold challenges that did not surrender to limits.”

“With a humble mind, let‘s move forward together to make a new Samsung for better future and society.”

Chairman Lee died of a cardiovascular disease at age 78 after spending six years in bed.

By Song Su-hyun (song@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114