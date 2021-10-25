Facing lettuce shortage, restaurants toss the salad

A customer examines a packaged lettuce displayed on the shelves of a store in Seoul on Oct. 19. (Yonhap)



Hamburgers and sandwiches may be served without lettuce for a while, as green vegetables are in short supply nationwide due to the unexpected October cold.



Burger chain McDonald’s announced late last week that certain menu items will be served with “less or without any lettuce.” The company said the lettuce supply was “unstable” as a result of the sudden cold wave that hit the nation this month.



“Orders that include lettuce will be compensated with a free drink coupon that can be redeemed in our restaurants. McDonald’s is committed to normalizing the lettuce supply as soon as possible,” read the announcement on McDonald’s official homepage.



Similarly, sandwich chain Subway posted an announcement the same week saying certain locations will temporarily cease sales of all salads, which consist mainly of sliced iceberg lettuce.



An unexpected cold snap damaged temperature-sensitive crops at local farms and disrupted the lettuce supply at its locations, the company explained.



Temperatures in the capital, Seoul, recorded a low of 1.3 degrees Celsius on Oct. 17, the lowest mid-October reading since 1957, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.



The sudden drop in the mercury led the weather agency to issue a cold wave alert, the first one in 17 years to be issued in October.





A notification from Subway informs customers that certain locations will not sell salads due to an unstable lettuce supply. (Screen capture)