[Graphic News] Car accidents involving unlicensed teenagers up 34%: data

Car accidents involving unlicensed teenagers soared by 34 percent between 2018 and 2020, road traffic data showed.
According to a Korea Road Traffic Authority report submitted to Rep. Kang Deuk-gu of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, teenagers were in 833 accidents last year while driving without a license, a sharp jump from 618 and 689 accidents in 2018 and 2019, respectively.
More than 3,100 people suffered injuries and 63 died in the total 2,140 accidents involving unlicensed teenagers in the three-year period, according to the data. (Yonhap)
