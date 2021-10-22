[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen makes 1st English-language song

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)



Seventeen put out ninth EP “Attacca” on Friday and the seven-track album included its first English-language song “2 Minus 1.”



“It is a song that Joshua and I sang together,” explained Vernon. It is a digital-only track and was made in English “to express our gratitude towards our fans from around the world,” he said.



The two searched for the best genre to highlight their charms and as per Vernon’s suggestion, chose the pop punk.



“It is about the feeling of a man who pretends to be unperturbed, using an upbeat melody to sing about the sadness after a breakup,” Joshua said adding that he is curious to see what their fans would think of it.



An all-English song may up the chance of realizing the band’s dream: becoming a chart-topper on Billboard 200.



Seventeen’s previous album “Your Choice” entered Billboard 200 at No. 15.



BTS opens pop-up store in time for online concert





(Credit: Big Hit Music)



BTS fans will have a chance to feel closer to their favorite band at a pop-up store in Seoul.



Its label Hybe announced that a temporary shop named “BTS Pop-Up: Permission to Dance in Seoul” will be open from Friday until Nov. 21.



The septet is hosting a digital concert on Sunday and the store uses orange, a standout color from its “Permission To Dance” music video, as the main palette. A laundromat from the video is set up at the store and the costumes worn by the bandmates are on display. New range of merchandise include cookies and butter, inspired by its mega hit “Butter,” and a collaboration with McDonald’s also are available for purchase.



Admission will be limited to follow the guidelines for social distancing.



Oneus unveils performance video for new EP





(Credit: RBW Entertainment)



Oneus uploaded a performance video for the intro track from its upcoming sixth EP on Friday.



Titled “Intro: Window,” it shows the six members in hanbok, or Korean traditional costume, as undead demons, embracing the traditional and Oriental aesthetics. The powerful rap of the band blends with the singing of Choi Yerim, a traditional Korean vocalist.



The video gave a glimpse at the band’s sixth EP “Blood Moon” that piqued the interests of many with its poster that featured a blood red poster of a moon drawn in textured strokes that hinted at Orientalism.



Oneus will hold a standalone concert “Oneus Theatre: Blood Moon” on Nov. 6-7 and roll out the EP on Nov. 9.



Blackpink’s Lisa thanks DJ Snake for collab





(Credit: YG Entertainment)