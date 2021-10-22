 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Life&Style

Lee O-young awarded highest order of cultural merit

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Oct 22, 2021 - 18:59       Updated : Oct 22, 2021 - 18:59
Literary critic Lee O-young (left) and artist Park Seo-bo (Culture Ministry)
Literary critic Lee O-young (left) and artist Park Seo-bo (Culture Ministry)


Literary critic Lee O-young, an important figure in the Korean cultural scene, was awarded the Order of Cultural Merit Geumgwan on Friday, alongside artist Park Seo-bo.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism selected 17 recipients of the cultural order, recognizing their contribution for the development of arts.

Lee and Park recieved the Geumgwan Merit, the highest honor.

Lee is a critic, writer and scholar who served as Korea’s first culture minister from 1990-91. He is currently a professor emeritus at Ewha Womans University. Since the 1950s, he has been a leading figure in the local literature scene.

Park is a leading Korean abstract artist who led the “dansaekhwa” art movement.

The Eungwan Order was given to artist Kim Byung-ki, pansori singer Ahn Sook-sun, Kim Wu-jong, a former professor of Duksung Women‘s University, and the late Yoo Hee-kyung, a former professor at Ewha Womans University.

Four awardees, including film director Kim Cheong-gi who created “Robot Taekwon V,” received the Bogwan Order.

Writer Kim Su-ja, architect Kim In-cheurl and three others received the Okgwan Order.

Potter Kwon Dae-sup and Park Yong-hyun, chairman of the Doosan Yonkang Foundation, received the Hwagwan Order.

The Culture Ministry also recognized eight for Today’s Young Artist Award, including choreographer Kim Bo-ra and soprano Park Ha-na.

The awards ceremony was held Friday at the National Theater of Korea in central Seoul.

By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114