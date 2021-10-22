Lee O-young awarded highest order of cultural merit

Literary critic Lee O-young, an important figure in the Korean cultural scene, was awarded the Order of Cultural Merit Geumgwan on Friday, alongside artist Park Seo-bo.
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism selected 17 recipients of the cultural order, recognizing their contribution for the development of arts.
Lee and Park recieved the Geumgwan Merit, the highest honor.
Lee is a critic, writer and scholar who served as Korea’s first culture minister from 1990-91. He is currently a professor emeritus at Ewha Womans University. Since the 1950s, he has been a leading figure in the local literature scene.
Park is a leading Korean abstract artist who led the “dansaekhwa” art movement.
The Eungwan Order was given to artist Kim Byung-ki, pansori singer Ahn Sook-sun, Kim Wu-jong, a former professor of Duksung Women‘s University, and the late Yoo Hee-kyung, a former professor at Ewha Womans University.
Four awardees, including film director Kim Cheong-gi who created “Robot Taekwon V,” received the Bogwan Order.
Writer Kim Su-ja, architect Kim In-cheurl and three others received the Okgwan Order.
Potter Kwon Dae-sup and Park Yong-hyun, chairman of the Doosan Yonkang Foundation, received the Hwagwan Order.
The Culture Ministry also recognized eight for Today’s Young Artist Award, including choreographer Kim Bo-ra and soprano Park Ha-na.
The awards ceremony was held Friday at the National Theater of Korea in central Seoul.
By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com
