All Korean teams to play in LoL World Championships quarterfinals

Bracket results for the quarterfinals, starting Friday (Riot Games)



The chances of Korean teams facing each other in the semifinals -- or even in the finals -- of the League of Legends World Championships have increased, as the Korean teams qualified in their respective group stages.



The eight teams that made the quarterfinals are: Damwon Kia, T1, Hanwha Life Esports and GenG Esports of Korea; Edward Gaming and Royal Never Give Up of China; Cloud9 from US and Mad Lions of Europe. Damwon Kia, T1, Royal Never Give Up and Gen.G Esports topped their sections in the group stage.



The only major upset in the group stage this year was the failure of FunPlus Phoenix of China, considered to be one of the favorites to win this year’s LoL World Championship.



The quarterfinals are scheduled to kick off with an inter-Korean matchup Friday evening between T1 and Hanwha Life Esports, a repeat of the 2021 LoL Champions Korea’s selection match for Worlds 2021, in which T1 beat Hanwha 3-2. One match is played per day starting Friday evening, ending with Korea’s Gen.G facing America’s Cloud9 on Monday.





The design of the championship ring made by Riot Games and Mercedes-Benz (Riot Games)