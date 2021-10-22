Seventeen ready to rock the stage with ‘Rock with You’

Boy band Seventeen poses during an online press conference Friday. (Pledis Entertainment)



K-pop sensation Seventeen welcomed the fall foliage, autumn breeze and the romance of October by dropping their ninth EP, “Attacca,” on Friday afternoon, returning in nearly four months after their previous work.



“Attacca” is a follow-up to the band’s previous album and its “Power of Love project.” The EP is aptly named -- attacca is a direction in music at the end of a movement to begin the next without pause.



In a press conference on Friday, the 13-member group likened the album to “exploring feelings of passionate love and affect toward your lover.”



Power of Love is the band’s project for 2021 to fill the year with different kinds of love songs. Wonwoo and Mingyu started it off with the release of a digital single, “Bittersweet,” which explored the dilemma between love and friendship. In July, the band dropped their eighth EP, “Your Choice,” taking the story’s narrative to the next level -- a confession of feelings.



Mingyu said the new album is filled with passion, and Woozi said fans should look forward to “how Seventeen will be expressing the various feelings of love this time.”



Wonwoo also said that apart from stories of love, he wants deliver the “precious” emotions of love and friendship to listeners.



Boy band Seventeen poses during an online press conference Friday. (Pledis Entertainment)



Leading the album is the title track “Rock with you,” which Jeonghan described as a “rock-based instrumental in the background with bursting and powerful energy interweaved with synth and guitar sounds.” The lyrics talk about wanting to stay and be with your lover, the vocalist added.



As a self-made idol group in the music scene, Vernon and Joshua wrote the words for the song, and producer Woozi is listed as both the lyricist and composer. The seven-song package also contains “To You” and “Crush,” along with three other songs by the band’s three subunits.



The song “PANG!“ is sung by the band’s performance unit -- Hoshi, Jun, The8, Dino -- while “Imperfect love” is peppered with the voices of the band’s vocal team -- Woozi, Jeonghan, Joshua, DK, Seungkwan -- and the hip-hop unit shows off their rap skills in “I Can’t Run Away.”



The group’s seven-song package also features their first English-language track, “2 minus 1,” which was co-written and performed by Joshua and Vernon, with Woozi contributing to the composing.



Speaking about the band’s English track, Vernon said he came up with the idea as a way to thank Carats, the band’s fandom around the globe. Joshua, who wrote the melody, said he had also thought about how fans would react to the song to bring it all together.



“Vernon suggested a pop-funk genre at first, which reminded me of the 2009s when I listened to Avril Lavigne’s songs. I think I was able to think of the past and thought the genre would fit the overall theme of our song,” Joshua said.



Talking about what fans should pay attention to, DK said the group has become more mature this time. “We talk about love in our songs, but compared to our previous album, this album is about passionate love,” he added.







(Pledis Entertainment)