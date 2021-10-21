 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Business

[Photo News] Eco-friendly vehicles highlighted at DIFA Expo

By Kim Ye-rin
Published : Oct 23, 2021 - 16:01       Updated : Oct 23, 2021 - 16:01
Marking its 5th anniversary, the Daegu International Future Auto, or DIFA, Expo kicked off on Thursday at EXCO, a convention center in Daegu, where local and global automotive firms show off their technology for eco-friendly vehicles and electric car batteries.

Hyundai Motor Group displayed its new electric vehicle IONIC5 along with a model of its E-pit station, which can charge 80 percent of the vehicle’s EV battery capacity within 18 minutes. 

The photo above shows NEXO, Hyundai’s first hydrogen SUV. Hyundai Motors set up a special booth called “NEXO Kids Car Zone” where children were given the chance to drive a miniature hydrogen car.

Meanwhile, global brand consulting firm Interbrand has recently announced that Hyundai Motor's ranked brand value is worth $15 billion, placing the company 35th out of the world‘s top 100 companies.

Kia Motors exhibited the EV6 electric vehicle, featuring eco-friendly fabric seats. Kia plans to debut the SUV version of the EV6 on the market next year.

A total of 161 firms from Korea and abroad participated in the auto expo, which runs through Sunday.

(Photos: Yonhap)

By Kim Ye-rin (kyl8706@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114