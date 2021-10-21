[Photo News] Eco-friendly vehicles highlighted at DIFA Expo

Marking its 5th anniversary, the Daegu International Future Auto, or DIFA, Expo kicked off on Thursday at EXCO, a convention center in Daegu, where local and global automotive firms show off their technology for eco-friendly vehicles and electric car batteries.



Hyundai Motor Group displayed its new electric vehicle IONIC5 along with a model of its E-pit station, which can charge 80 percent of the vehicle’s EV battery capacity within 18 minutes.





The photo above shows NEXO, Hyundai’s first hydrogen SUV. Hyundai Motors set up a special booth called “NEXO Kids Car Zone” where children were given the chance to drive a miniature hydrogen car.



Meanwhile, global brand consulting firm Interbrand has recently announced that Hyundai Motor's ranked brand value is worth $15 billion, placing the company 35th out of the world‘s top 100 companies.



