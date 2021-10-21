 Back To Top
National

[Eye Plus] Digital library makes learning interactive

By Choi Si-young
Published : Oct 23, 2021 - 16:01       Updated : Oct 23, 2021 - 16:53
Silgam Seojae, a digital library, at the National Library of Korea. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
Silgam Seojae, a digital library, at the National Library of Korea. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
The National Library of Korea is welcoming visitors looking for a new way of reading books through its digital library, called Silgam Seojae. The digital library aims to bring books, especially old texts, closer to readers with the latest technologies.
 
Silgam Seojae, a digital library, at the National Library of Korea. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
Silgam Seojae, a digital library, at the National Library of Korea. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
Silgam Seojae, a digital library, at the National Library of Korea. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
Silgam Seojae, a digital library, at the National Library of Korea. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
Visitors can search for books on a touch screen where they receive book suggestions based on the search results, which they can share with other visitors.

Silgam Seojae, a digital library, at the National Library of Korea. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
Silgam Seojae, a digital library, at the National Library of Korea. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
Silgam Seojae, a digital library, at the National Library of Korea. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
Silgam Seojae, a digital library, at the National Library of Korea. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
Old texts are offered digitally for reading, with annotations to help readers who are not familiar with old Korean. Books on martial arts, for example, render a demonstration of combat.
 
Silgam Seojae, a digital library, at the National Library of Korea. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
Silgam Seojae, a digital library, at the National Library of Korea. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
Silgam Seojae, a digital library, at the National Library of Korea. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
Silgam Seojae, a digital library, at the National Library of Korea. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
Old maps are re-created digitally to capture the everyday life of Koreans living at the time, with animated figures displayed on the screen.

Silgam Seojae, a digital library, at the National Library of Korea. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
Silgam Seojae, a digital library, at the National Library of Korea. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
Visitors can also read books using wireless virtual reality headsets, with which they can choose a virtual locale to read books, such as a royal study, or listen to audiobooks 

Silgam Seojae, a digital library, at the National Library of Korea. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
Silgam Seojae, a digital library, at the National Library of Korea. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
A 3D wall allows visitors to take a peek at the high-tech storage techniques being used to preserve some 43 million books the National Library plans to archive, with robots helping maintain optimal temperature and humidity.

Silgam Seojae, a digital library, at the National Library of Korea. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
Silgam Seojae, a digital library, at the National Library of Korea. (Park Hyun-koo/The Korea Herald)
Visitors should make reservations to tour the digital library, which takes place six times a day from 10 a.m. to 4:50 p.m., with each tour lasting 50 minutes. The library is closed every second and fourth Monday of the month, as well as holidays.

Photos by Park Hyun-koo
Written by Choi Si-young

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
