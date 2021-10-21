Korail offers leaf peeping, star gazing packages

Korail and Gangwon Tourism Organization have jointly prepared a package fit for those hoping to go on leaf peeping and star gazing trips.

The packages are available starting this Saturday and runs through Nov. 14, with courses consisting of three themes – the Taegisan and Chiaksan course, the Soyang River and Cheongpyeongsa course and the Anbandegi, Woljeongsa and Daegwallyeong course. Trains depart Saturdays and Sundays, and a local tour guide will lead a team of 10 visitors throughout the journey.

The Taegisan and Chiaksan course starts at 11 a.m. from Cheongnyangri Station.

Chiaksan has 11 different courses. Course Nos. 4 to 11 are open to the public for the first time this year, where unique waterfalls and valleys are noticeable along the paths. An Onnuri Gift Certificate worth 10,000 won is provided to all event guests, and can be used for a meal at Wonju Joongang Market. After sundown, the trip ends with a tour of Taegisan. Lucky travelers may be able to spot the Milky Way.



