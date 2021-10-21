[Herald Interview] ‘My Name’ gave me a chance to improve as an actor: Han So-hee

Han So-hee (Netflix)

For Han So-hee, 26, taking a role in the Netflix series “My Name” made her improve as an actor with a wide range.



“I thought the audience, including my fans, wanted to see the sides of Han So-hee that are already very familiar to them with the previous dramas like ‘The World of the Married’ and ‘Nevertheless’. But I wanted to find and show different sides of Han So-hee,” the actor said during an online interview with a group of reporters Wednesday.



“Acting in genres that I have experienced before seems to limit my chances at becoming a better actor. This was the biggest reason for deciding to appear in the action-noir series,” Han added.



After her small screen debut as a supporting actor in SBS drama “Reunited Worlds” (2017), Han experienced unprecedented popularity with JTBC’s melodrama “The World of the Married” (2020).



“Yoon Ji-woo, who wore colorful outfits and beautiful makeup, was definitely different from my previous characters. When I saw the filmed scenes, I thought I should have put on more lip balm,” she joked.





Actor Han So-hee in “Nevertheless” (from top), “The World of the Married” and “My Name” (Netflix)

“I focused on how the audience would accept this character. I don’t think the viewers can sympathize with Ji-woo’s story and feelings if I had worn fancy makeup,” Han said.



Netflix’s mystery crime series “My Name” revolves around a woman who joins the country’s biggest drug cartel to find her father’s killer.



At first, Han questioned why Ji-woo would waste her life tracking down evidence related to the death of her father. But she understood the character’s situation, when nobody in the world could provide any help. The actor said that she shared a similarity with Ji-woo in taking every action possible to achieve a goal.



When asked if she was satisfied with her action scenes, the actor said she could have performed better.





Actor Han So-hee plays revenge-driven woman Yoon Ji-woo in “My Name” (Netflix)