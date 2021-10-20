[Today’s K-pop] CNBlue returns after 11 months with 9th EP

(Credit: FNC Entertainment)

CNBlue came out with its ninth EP “Wanted” on Wednesday and hosted a talk show to mark the release.



For the first time since the band debuted in 2010, the bandmates fashioned themselves into a theme -- hunters.



“We’ve looked back at the albums so far and realized that we didn’t have a visual theme yet ... We thought it would be nice to be fuller in terms of appearance,” said Jung Yonghwa.



They went for looks that are tinged with Western era that is in tune with the focus track “Love Cut,” a rock number that brings up scenes from a Western movie complete with guitar riffs and piano sounds.



Rhythmic drum and bass sounds lead the song with disco as a base, explained Lee Jungshin who plays bass guitar. Kang Minhyuk was instantly hooked by the whistling in the intro.



It was Jung who did the whistling, and it was recorded in one go. He also had his hands on writing both the melody and lyrics. For him, however, the best part of the song is where they can sing together with their fans.



“I was hoping that we’ll be able to have a concert soon ... and the album lets you imagine the scene,” he added.



NCT127’s upcoming song available as short story





(Credit: SM Entertainment)

A short fiction inspired by NCT127’s forthcoming song will be available in three installments, announced label SM Entertainment on Wednesday.



Under the title “Story of Favorite,” a short story based on the lyrics of “Favorite,” title track from its forthcoming album, as well as the images and clips featuring the bandmates as characters from the narrative will be uploaded in three parts Oct. 20-22.



“Favorite” is a R&B pop dance number that will be included in the repackage of the band’s third full-length album “Sticker.” The repack will be released on Oct. 25.



The third LP hit Billboard 200 at No. 3 when it was dropped on Oct. 17 and is staying on the chart for four consecutive weeks. It also topped four more tallies of the publication and came in at first place on Korean television music chart shows ten times. The LP sold over 2 million copies in the first week of sales.



ITZY to put out special edition of 1st LP





(Credit: JYP Entertainment)

ITZY will release a special edition of its first studio album “Crazy In Love” on Friday, announced label JYP Entertainment Wednesday.



The LP came out in September and debuted at No. 11 on Billboard 200. Title track “Loco” entered the publication’s world digital song sales chart at No. 10. It also ranked No. 45 and No. 69 on Billboard Global Excl. US and Global 200, respectively.



The music video for the lead track garnered 50 million views on YouTube in five days and is likely to reach 100 million views as did all of the band’s five main tracks including the debut song “Dalla Dalla.”



The special edition album will be available in two versions: photobook version will include unpublished images from the LP and jewel case version will contain a concept film.



Since last week, the quintet has been promoting “Swipe,” another track from the 1st LP, to boost the momentum of “Loco.”



Super Junior's Eunhyuk releases solo single





(Credit: Label SJ)