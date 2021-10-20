Delta variant cases account for all new variant cases in S. Korea

(Yonhap)

South Korea has confirmed 3,245 more cases of the highly transmissible Delta variant over the past week, health authorities said Wednesday.



New delta variant cases accounted for all of new variant cases detected last week, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). There are four different kinds of variants.



The tally indicates the Delta variant is the dominant strain of the coronavirus in South Korea, making it more difficult for health authorities to curb the spread of the disease.



The delta variant is behind a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in Seoul and its neighboring areas while showing signs of spreading much faster into the rest of the country.



On Wednesday, South Korea reported 1,571 new cases, raising the total caseload to 346,088, according to the KDCA. (Yonhap)