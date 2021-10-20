USFK reports 32 additional COVID-19 cases

(Yonhap)

Thirty-two people affiliated with the US Forces Korea (USFK) have tested positive for COVID-19, the US military's infection tally showed Wednesday.



Among the new cases counted from Oct. 9 to 16 were 18 American troops, including those working at Camp Humphreys and Osan Air Base, both in Pyeongtaek, 70 kilometers south of Seoul.



The remaining individuals were four Department of Defense civilian employees, five contract workers, and five family members.



The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 1,557 from the previous tally.



More than 85 percent of its affiliated community has been vaccinated, the military said. (Yonhap)